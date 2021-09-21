We're all eagerly awaiting the release of Android 12, but it's not the only mobile OS update launching this fall. iOS 15 went live for iPhone and iPad users yesterday, complete with improved notifications, a new customizable "Focus" mode, and more. Google has been spending its time getting apps ready for Material You, but it's also bringing some changes to its services on Apple devices, taking advantage of all the new capabilities brought forth by iOS 15.

"Focus" is one of the highlights of what is, generally speaking, a smaller upgrade for iOS than usual. Similar to Digital Wellbeing's "Focus mode" on Android, it allows for customizable notifications depending on what you're doing in your daily routine, and Google wants to take advantage of it. Services like Maps, Home, and Calendar have been updated to support "Time Sensitive" notifications that can push through workflow-specific do-not-disturb modes.

For example, the Home app will alert you if someone's at your door, even if your device is set to silence and hide notifications. It's coming to other Google apps over the coming weeks, including Gmail, Tasks, and Meet.

Speaking of features familiar to Android users, iPadOS finally supports widgets, just a year after being first launched on iPhone. Google is adding extra-large versions of its widgets for YouTube Music and Google Photos, which will take advantage of the massive displays now implemented on most of Apple's tablets. They aren't live yet, but expect to see them sometime in the next month or so.

Finally, YouTube Music is now supported by Spotlight's universal search, so you can directly launch songs and artists from the results page.

Even if most of us love using Android phones in day-to-day use, it's no secret the iPad makes for a great tablet experience alongside it. If you're using iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, expect these updates to arrive on your device soon.