As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE nears, so do the leaks surrounding it. Google has now further hinted at the impending release of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition by adding it to the list of devices that support Play Services for AR.

Google's support page lists all the Android devices that have been certified to work with the feature powering augmented reality apps, formerly known as ARCore. The page is periodically updated with newly launched and sometimes upcoming devices.

With the latest update, Google has added the Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition to the list along with other recently launched devices like the Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, and more. The full list follows below:

Infinix Mobile Zero X Neo

Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G

Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Motorola moto g(50) 5G

Motorola moto g(60)s

Motorola motorola edge 20

Motorola motorola edge 20 lite

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Wide5

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip2 5G

Tecno Phantom X

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo V2105

Xiaomi Pad 5

Zebra ET51 10" Enterprise Tablet

For some inexplicable reason, Google removed support for the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite.

ARCore support means the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition's CPU, sensors, and cameras have been certified by Google to deliver a consistent experience in AR apps.

The Galaxy S21 FE's quick start guide leaked last week, revealing some of its key specs. Its predecessor launched in late September last year, so the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition should also debut around the same time this year.