News of the city's death seems to be greatly exaggerated as Big Tech is acting on plans to cut down on remote work and open up their urban bases in Silicon Valley and elsewhere. Google, for one, is doubling down on its presence in New York City, splashing out $2.1 billion for an office building near the SoHo neighborhood.

St. John's Terminal in Hudson Square, which Google had already committed to leasing prior to its official 2023 opening date, will clock in at 1.7 million square feet and be home to some global sales and partnership teams. It will feature plenty of green space and green infrastructure, though Google has pledged to offset all carbon output from the building.

For more than 20 years, New York City has been home to so many Googlers - excited to continue growing there and support the city’s economic recovery with our purchase of St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan. https://t.co/1SpnzsAPLD pic.twitter.com/1w5MkXOaUK — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 21, 2021

The new office space will complement Google's existing Manhattan presence up in Chelsea — including its 111 8th Avenue corporate headquarters and the Google retail store within.

The company is on a $250 million spending campaign this year to boost its presence in the city. One big ticket item is a mixed-use space under development on Pier 57 which will include quick-serve restaurants, program space for the Hudson River Park Trust, and public space in addition to some additional offices. That area is expected to open up next year.

Google hopes to grow its employee base from 11,000 to 14,000 as it fully staffs up what will be its largest campus outside of California.

It also hopes to bring workers back to the office with local managers allowed to make decisions on ending voluntary remote work policies starting January 10, recently delayed from the original date of October 18.