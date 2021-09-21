One of the many things that set Google's search capabilities apart from the rest is its excellent personalized results. While that might make some users feel a little unsure about their privacy, it does make for a more accurate search engine. If you're not interested in having your results customized and tailored to your history, Google has added a new toggle in its app to disable it altogether.

"Personal results" is the latest addition to an ever-growing settings list for the Google app on Android (via 9to5Google). Unlike a standard app, this option is primarily a link that leads to a web page connected to your account. It's something you could always find digging through your account preferences in Chrome, but now it's easily accessible from within Google's mobile app itself.

Unfortunately, it's a one-size-fits-all situation. Personal results include several services, including autocomplete predictions, customized answers pulled from Gmail or Maps, and recommendations based on your activity, but there's no way to keep only one or two enabled. Instead, you're stuck with a single toggle for all three options, without any flexibility to be seen. This isn't a new problem for Google, but it does highlight how inflexible the company can be sometimes. Either you're all in or you're all out — no middle-ground options may apply.

We're seeing this new toggle in Google 12.36, though it may be attached to a server-side update. Download the latest version from the Play Store link below, or update using the APK from APK Mirror.