Back in March, The Bad Seed DLC made its way to the Android version of Dead Cells, and today there's an all-new DLC available known as Fatal Falls. Much like the previous content expansion, you can pick up Fatal Falls through a single in-app purchase priced at $3.99. This DLC offers three new biomes to explore, along with new monsters, weapons, and bosses. There's also a new custom mode available for free with today's update, and the game is on sale for half-off until September 28th in celebration of today's DLC release.
Above you can watch the trailer for the Fatal Falls mobile launch, which offers a glimpse of the new biomes available, along with some of the new enemies and weapons. Not only is there new content available with the release of the Fatal Falls DLC, but thanks to today's update, there are also some free goodies, such as a new biome, eight new weapons, and nine new monsters. So even old players who don't plan on purchasing today's DLC are in for a treat.
WHAT'S NEW
NEW FREE UPDATE - Custom Mode update, new biome, new monsters, new weapons...
FATAL FALLS DLC - New biomes, new monsters, new boss, new weapons and items
Of course, if you'd like to see what's new, simply update the game, and if you're itching to check out the new Fatal Falls' content, you can purchase the Fatal Falls DLC through a single IAP. Oh, and if you've yet to play Dead Cells, you can pick it up on sale for $4.99 (50% off) until September 28th, which is a pretty good deal considering Dead Cells is one of the best platformers on the platform.
