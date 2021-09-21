The OnePlus 9 Pro has been sitting on the market for about 6 months at this point. There have been some challenges in selling the phone — chief among them is the global supply chain congestion phenomenon which has meant that North America has only had access to the more expensive model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. But today, there comes some more reprieve with a deepened discount on Amazon.

If you live your life around your phone, the OnePlus 9 Pro provides everything you need to keep it going with quick charge rates of up to 65W wired and 50W wireless, Hasselblad-certified cameras with an upcoming software update to bring an improved panoramas, and a, erm, highly-optimized Snapdragon 888 experience. Check out our full review here to learn more.

OnePlus has a sale on for the 256GB 9 Pro right now, but that only takes it down to $969 or $100 off MSRP and that's about as low as the company has ever taken it. You'll need to check Amazon for the better price here: $915 for the Pine Green color and $930 for Morning Mist. These phones are sold and shipped by Amazon, FYI.

Those are the best numbers we've seen to date. Whether you're happy to use your Amazon incentives to grab it is, as always, up to you.