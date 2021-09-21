The Big Chungus of Chromebooks is back. After a summer of speedy sales for the first Chromebook with a 17.3" display, the Acer Chromebook 317 has been upgraded with more RAM and a meatier processor.

When it launched in June, the 317's configuration included an Intel Celeron N4500 and 4GB of RAM. It's been selling at Walmart for $329. According to Chrome Unboxed, it appears Best Buy is now getting a one-up on both fronts with the quad-threaded Pentium Silver N6000 and 8GB of RAM. The revamped model, which also adds backlighting to the keyboard, costs $499 and can be purchased now.

All other factors remain the same, though: 64GB flash storage, 10-hour battery life, 1080p IPS touch panel, and support for Wi-Fi 6. I/O-wise, it's capable of USB 3.2 across two Type-C and two Type-A ports plus 3.5mm audio and a microSD slot.

It's an appreciated half-step upgrade to a first step in big Chromebooks.