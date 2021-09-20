The Pokémon Company has announced that it's officially bringing the Pokémon Trading Card Game to Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS sometime soon. This digital adaptation of the popular physical trading card game will be free-to-play, and it will go by the name Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, not to be confused with the pre-existing Android game Pokémon TCG Online, which only runs on tablets. Pokémon Trading Card Game Live is expected to enter testing in Canada on mobile devices sometime soon, with a global launch on Windows and macOS later in the year.

Trainers, your next TCG adventure awaits! We’re excited to announce Pokémon Trading Card Game Live! 🎉 Bring the fun of the #PokemonTCG to your home or on the go with a new, free-to-play app for PC, Mac, and mobile devices! More info ➡️ https://t.co/ACot3P1vAr#PTCGLive pic.twitter.com/YC1ObWOZZs — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) September 20, 2021

As you can see, the official Pokémon TCG account has announced a fresh digital version of the popular trading card game on Twitter, and there's also a new website that just went up. The trailer in the tweet above offers a quick glimpse at the game, with Microsoft-like avatars and a gameboard that should look pretty familiar. Eight playable decks will be available for free to all players, along with a starter deck. These decks can be expanded with digital booster pack purchases, and physical card packs can be redeemed if they offer a digital code. A Battle Pass is expected, which will reward cosmetics and cards, ensuring players will return to the game daily.

It looks like only the Standard format will be available at first, though the Expanded format is planned for the future, allowing players to collect cards from Black & White, Sun & Moon, and Sword & Shield.

Since today's announcement is new and lacking details, things like an actual release date are still unknown, though the word "soon" has been readily sprinkled around. Those in Canada will be the first to take a look on mobile whenever the soft launch begins. We'll assuredly be hearing more about the game when that happens, so stay tuned, as this story is far from over