If you're looking for a reliable pair of true wireless buds that also come with active noise cancellation, you're in luck, as Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are currently down to just $135, which is $65 less than their MSRP.

If you're not familiar with the Buds Pro, make sure you read David's review and how they compare to other wireless buds. They come with active noise cancellation, making them a great option to wear for calls or when traveling. Sound quality is also great, combined with excellent comfort, thanks to a small and light form factor. They offer about 4.5 hours of battery life, which can be extended to 16 hours with the charging case. The latter is filled up using a USB-C cable or wireless charging, making them very convenient.

Even though we've recently seen a better deal on the Galaxy Buds Pro, this particular one is for the US model, which comes with a one-year Samsung warranty. You also get a choice of black or silver, as long as stocks last.