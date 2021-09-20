Roku is a huge player in the smart TV ecosystem in the United States, selling some very popular smart TV sticks and players that allow users to access their favorite streaming services and platforms, both on-demand and live, at any time, on any TV. Roku has also managed to stand solid against companies like Amazon and Google making competing products of their own. Today Roku is introducing a new device to the market, the Streaming Stick 4K, while updating another.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K was announced today and is meant to replace the Roku Streaming Stick+ that's currently out. It claims boot times that are nearly 30% faster, enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity, and support for all your favorite high-end formats like 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

The existing Roku Streaming Stick+ already allowed for 4K streaming, so that's not exactly an improvement despite "4K" being in the name, but the faster processor should make 4K streaming easier. And with a $49.99 price point, it's a bargain.

We're also getting the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ — however, despite what the name might suggest, the differences are not astounding. This one's actually a $69.99 package that combines the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K with the company's Voice Remote Pro.

That remote offers a rechargeable battery and a voice-activated finder, which works by saying, "Hey Roku, find my remote." TV controls, personal shortcut buttons, private listening, and hands-free and push-to-talk Roku Voice compatibility are also available from the Roku Voice Remote Pro. The whole package is just $20 more than the Stick itself; the remote alone goes for $29.99, so you're saving a cool $10 by buying this bundle.

Finally, the Roku Ultra LT, which is a Walmart-exclusive product, has also received updates in the same vein as the Streaming Stick 4K, getting a faster processor, more storage, and a new Wi-Fi radio with extended range.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K will be available on store shelves and online in mid-October at major retailers across the United States, with launches in other regions (Canada, Mexico, and other Latin American countries) to follow in the coming months. In the United States, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ will be available in mid-October through Roku.com and all major online retailers. As for the Roku Ultra LT, that's a Walmart exclusive, and should be coming in the next few weeks for $79.99.