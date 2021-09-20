A pile of new Google devices just hit the FCC, and based on the details included, it looks like they are probably versions of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. All are "phones" according to the FCC, and some models have mmWave 5G paired with Wi-Fi 6E support, while other models make do with sub-6 GHz 5G and 6E.

The G9S9B could be a Pixel 6 Pro, with mmWave 5G support and Wi-Fi 6E.

Initially, we thought that A4RG9S9B might be a Pixel 6 Pro given the inclusion of mmWave, with A4RGB7N6 being the non-Pro non-mmWave version, but following our initial publication, details for two more FCC devices (A4RG8V0U and A4RGLU0G) were published, so now we aren't so sure.

A4RG9S9B corresponds to model name G9S9B, while A4RGB7N6 is for model names GB7N6 and GR1YH. A new A4RG8V0U and A4RGLU0G covers G8V0U and GF5KQ. The G9S9B, G8V0U, and GF5KQ have mmWave 5G support, while the GR1YH and GB7N6 do not. Specs are otherwise pretty similar. Sadly, we can't find dimensional details to corroborate which phone might be which, though we do have an educated guess based on recent context.

The GB7N6 and GR1YH lack mmWave 5G but have Wi-Fi 6E and might be the non-Pro Pixel 6.

Two model numbers were tied to the Pixel 6 family previously. GR1YH was previously associated with the "Oriole" hardware name for the Pixel 6 during development, and GF5KQ was tied to "Raven." GR1YH conclusively doesn't have mmWave, while GF5KQ does, which could imply that mmWave as a feature will be exclusive to "Raven." If so, that would likely mean Oriole is the Pixel 6, and Raven is the Pixel 6 Pro. However, we may simply have an incomplete picture via the FCC, and regional or carrier variants may have things mixed up — we'll have to wait for more details to be sure.

All the models that hit the FCC today support Wi-Fi 6E, meaning they should work with the brand-new 6GHz Wi-Fi spec, hardware for which started rolling out just earlier this year. Google's flagships would then be jumping straight past Wi-Fi 6, which the Pixel 5 notably did not include. This year's Pixel 5a also didn't get Wi-Fi 6 — though it's basically just a big-screen Pixel 5 with no wireless charging and a slower refresh rate display, so that tracks.

Earlier today, a permissive change for the Pixel 5a also hit the FCC with support for the new, as-yet unused "Andromeda" frequencies scheduled for auction in October, which the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will also support, according to the details published by the FCC. Analysts predict that AT&T will purchase most of the licenses for that new spectrum.