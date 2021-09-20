Ikea is known for its affordable and nicely designed furniture. The Swedish brand has more recently adapted its offering to the modern era by integrating wireless chargers into lamps and nightstands. It also offers standalone wireless charging pads that are amazingly cheap. Unfortunately, these products need to be placed atop a desk or table, meaning they take up some space. To free it up, Ikea has imagined a wireless charging module that you can mount under a desk or table, making it invisible and freeing up some precious space on your desktop.

The seven-inch by three-inch Sjömärke works with furniture you already own: it attaches underneath the table, shelf, or desk using screws — that aren't included, or double-sided tape. It's designed to work through plastic or wood with an operating distance ranging from 0.31 to 0.87 inch and comes with a built-in temperature sensor to avoid overheating.

The charging pad features Qi 1.2.4 charging, meaning it can deliver 5W wireless charging, which isn't the fastest around, but probably enough to power up your phone or earbuds while you work. An X-shaped sticker is also included in the box, allowing you to mark where to put your devices when you want to charge them.

According to the Verge, the Sjömärke should be available in October. In the meantime, you can use the link below to learn more about it.