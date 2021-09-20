Amazon appears to be closing out stock of its first-gen Echo Show 8 smart display and has tapped its partner retailers on their shoulders to do the same. That means you can grab it almost anywhere at its best price ever.

The Alexa-powered display comes with a 720p display and all of the nifty tricks you can do with a digital assistant like controlling your smart home appliances, playing music, podcasts, and videos, and a whole bunch more at the sound of your voice.

The Echo Show 8's original MSRP was $130 back when it launched in November 2019. It slipped to $110 in April this year. But there have always been some good promo periods where you could get it for between $75 and $85. Now, though, you can pick up a screen for just $64 at Amazon or its associated retailers. But the sale is only for one day and that's today. Get at the links below if you want one.