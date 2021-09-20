Google is going to great lengths to ensure you look your best in video calls. After adding a low-light mode to Meet last year, the company is rolling out a new feature that better illuminates your video when there's too much light behind you, messing with camera exposure.

Unlike smartphones, most laptop cameras and webcams don't feature an Image Signal Processor (ISP) to process the video feed. This runs the risk of them failing to expose a video properly, especially when there's light coming from behind the subject. As a result, subjects can look underexposed and dull.

With video lighting adjustment, Meet will automatically enhance the brightness of your camera feed to improve visibility, so that you look your dashing best. You'll be automatically prompted to enable the feature if Meet detects your video is underexposed and you have a compatible device.

The feature is only available in Meet on the web and iOS, according to the support docs. Google does warn that enabling video light adjustment could slow down your PC.