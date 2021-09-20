David Urbanke, The photographer behind Google's current ad campaign for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, just published eight high-res photos of the two devices in several fun colors to his portfolio, as well as higher resolution shots of the ads that are currently on billboards in places like New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Pixel 6 Pro.

None of these shots show us anything new — in fact, we've seen at least one of these images before — but they do together show off more and better detail of both the rear and front of several different colorways for both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro than we've seen before. The only color that seems to have escaped being portrayed is the black Pixel 6 Pro, but that's a boring color and wouldn't have had much to show off anyway.

Pixel 6.

We aren't sure yet what the marketing name for the different colorways will be, but we know each phone will come in three colors. The Pixel 6 Pro will be available in a boring white, a boring black, and a two-tone orange/red. The Pixel 6 gets more fun colors even though it's the less premium device, with a snazzy blue/green and a similar reddish/peach-coral, and a monochrome black.

The individual portraits of each person/phone include in the artist's portfolio include names like Hiroshi, Jessica, Libby, and Kyota. Some of the colors included on-display for the Material You dynamic theming seem a little stronger than what we've seen so far in Android 12, but that could be artistic liberty.

On top of the phone/human portraits, Urbanke also published very high-resolution shots of the billboard advertisements that he previously teased on Twitter, and which many Pixel-loving fans have spotted in the wild.

Huge thank you again to @Google for having me photograph your Pixel 6 campaign. 📱 Last post about this, but had to share the actual images! Wish I could squeeze all 8 shots into a tweet. pic.twitter.com/f597nu242k — David Urbanke (@davidurbanke) September 20, 2021

Between today's FCC spot, the ads already live in at least three major US cities, and the Pixel 6 on display at the Google Store in New York, it doesn't seem like we will have long to wait until the Pixel 6 materializes. Until then, you've got some new high-res photos of the fun colors to ogle — plus some boring ones.