Have you ever browsed around a site and wondered, "what's the deal with this place?" According to a couple of tweaks to Chrome Canary, it looks like the browser will soon be able to answer that question with a quick click. It's a feature that was spotted in canary builds of Microsoft Edge recently, also based on the Chromium project.

Reddit user Leopeva64-2 (catchy!) spotted the #page-info-about-this-site flag in Chrome Canary, though it doesn't seem to be activated just yet. The Edge version works by clicking on the Site Information button (which is the little icon next to the URL bar), displaying a bit of contextual info on the site's history and purpose.

Is this really necessary information to have at your fingertips all the time? Probably not. Is it going to save you a Google search at least once or twice? Probably so! At least if the feature makes it out of Canary and into a release version of Chrome, which is by no means guaranteed.