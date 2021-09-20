Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a busy weekend, sales have slowed down a bit, but I still have some quality standouts to share with everyone. First up is Johnny Bonasera 1, a humorous point-and-click adventure where you'll get to stick it to the bullies plaguing the main character. Next, I have Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord, a solid turn-based strategy game themed around Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Last but not least is Space Grunts, a fantastic roguelike that's great in short bursts. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 35 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pari Digital Clock $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sav PDF Viewer Pro - Read PDF files safely $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Audio Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stylish Text - Fonts, Symbols & Emojis $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Beach Drive summer racing game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP] DungeonMon : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- MinionSlayer: Growth Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shadow Knight Premium: Ninja Assassin Fighting! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Block Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Truth Or Dare Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defender Legend Premium: Hero Champions TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Light Blue - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Touch Block Pro - screen , touch , block $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- YKP 1 for KLWP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- YKP 2 for KLWP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- YKP 3 for KLWP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Oscuro Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simple Clock Widget - Word Clock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Simple Nav Bar - Navigation Bar - Simple Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hourly chime PRO v2 $8.00 -> $4.00; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sendmate [share files using wifi] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tequila Radio: listen to radio and music online $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Song Engineer $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Baby Sleep PRO $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Little Misfortune $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- SEOUL 2033 : Shelter $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- I.F.O $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Space Grunts $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Access Code Zero $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- B.D.R.S : Biological Disaster Response System $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Manor $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Simulator Z - Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Johnny Bonasera 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Johnny Bonasera 3 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Animated Photo Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aline Black icon pack - linear black icons $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aline White icon pack - linear white icons $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Compass Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Black and White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
