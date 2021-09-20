Android 12 Developer Preview 2 added a hidden taskbar in the Google Pixel launcher that made it easier to switch between apps on large-screen devices like tablets. However, Google didn't make any major improvements to the feature in subsequent beta releases. It looks like the company has instead been holding it back and worked on improving it behind the scenes for Android 12.1.

As discovered by XDA Developers, Google has enhanced the taskbar to include better support for foldable devices. This makes sense as when unfolded, devices like the Galaxy Z Fold3 basically become a tablet.

The taskbar will show up at the bottom of the display, the area that was previously occupied by the navigation bar. It automatically hides itself when apps enter full-screen mode. The bar can apparently be docked with a simple touch and hold gesture, too. You should also be able to add your favorite apps to it.

The bar could let you launch two apps in split-screen view by simply dragging the app icon to one side of the display. A tutorial from Google shows the taskbar being used to run two instances of Chrome side-by-side on a foldable device.

Image via XDA Developers.

Google is also working on other improvements for foldable devices in Android 12.1. There are various AOSP patches that point to better handling of the SystemUI's unfolding animation, support for hinge angle sensors, and more.

Google has not released a major point update of Android in quite a few years now — the last one being Android 8.1 Oreo in 2017. Instead, the company has taken to publish unnumbered "Pixel feature drops" since late 2019. With the company working on a foldable Pixel and the form factor in general becoming popular, we could see the Pixel Fold debut with Android 12.1 as early as this year — if the most recent leak turns out correct.