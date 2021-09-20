We've been hearing that Google is working on a folding phone for over two years now, and we're starting to see some evidence that it might just make it to a real device. Earlier today a leak indicated that an upcoming "bump" version of Android has code made specifically for foldables. Just a few hours later there's leaked news of a codename for a new Pixel device: "Jumbojack." That's different from the previously-leaked Google foldable, "Passport."

According to a report from 9to5Google, the "Jumbojack" is currently in the prototype stage as a Galaxy Fold-style device: small screen on one outer edge, big folding screen across a hinge on the inner edge. Of course the same basic description could apply to something like the Z Flip, with a much smaller external screen mostly used for notifications. Android 12.1 API calls indicate familiar device states such as opened, closed, and flipped.

While it's possible that Google is merely testing software with prototype internal hardware to better serve devices like the Galaxy Z Fold and Motorola Razr, the device in question is allegedly referred to as a "Pixel" internally.

How this relates to the Passport prototype isn't known. It could be a newer and more refined version of the same design, or a different form factor, a la the Z Fold and Z Flip. We're unlikely to get concrete details on any kind of Google foldable phone before the Pixel event next month. And assuming that Google intends to release a folding phone (a big assumption), even sometime soon after the event is a long shot. Google wouldn't want to undermine sales of a new flagship device with information on the next one.

For the time being we'll have to settle for pieces of a puzzle that may or may not come together.