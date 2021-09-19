Phones are getting bigger. The Pixel 6 Pro, for example, will have a massive 6.7-inch screen, the largest of any Google-branded phone yet. Naturally as those screens get bigger and processors get more powerful, the batteries have to get bigger to keep pace (helped along with more internal volume, of course). According to the latest Pixel 6 leak, the Pro will have fast charging at up to 33 watts.

This news comes from XDA-Developers, pointing to a Taiwanese regulatory certification label for a device that can charge at up to 11 volts and 3 amps. If you remember your elementary electrical science, that's 33 watts of juice. The labels appear to be more or less complete, so it looks like this is happening. Unfortunately you'll need to provide your own charger to take advantage of those speeds: like Apple and Samsung, Google will stop including chargers with phones after the Pixel 5a.

33 watts is a little less than double the 18w maximum charging rate of the Pixel 5, Pixel 4, and Pixel 3. That would make for a dramatic improvement in charging speed, even with a 25% bigger battery over last year's flagship (5000mAh according to yet more leaks). 33 watts would edge out some of the biggest Android competitors, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra (25 watts), while falling far behind the dramatic 65-watt charging of phones like the OnePlus 9 and Asus ROG Phone 5.

The leak doesn't say anything about faster wireless charging, though previous leaks indicate a new revision of the Pixel Stand will support faster 23-watt Qi charging that needs a built-in fan. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro should be officially released within the next few weeks. Are you getting excited yet?