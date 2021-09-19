We saw it earlier this week, now you can try it out for yourself. The latest software update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro just went live, and it's packing the new Hasselblad XPan shooting mode. This camera setting allows the phones' cameras to emulate a famously cool ultra-wide-angle camera in both the photo's aspect ratio and the camera's software interface.
The new feature comes with Oxygen OS 11.2.9.9, which also brings along the September Android security patch and a few bug fixes. OnePlus specifically mentioned an "optimized wireless charging experience" as well as further bugs and stability improvements that weren't enumerated.
The camera update is the big deal here, optimizing the HDR shooting, auto white balance, Nightscape Mode, low-light dynamic range, moving object tracking, lag in preview, and memory allocation. all of that's on top of the new Hasselblad Xpan Mode, which shoots in a unique 65:21 aspect ratio also known as "very wide mode." You'll get simulated 30mm and 45mm options, a fancy preview box that emulates the actual viewfinder from the original Xpan. There are also filters that simulate the grain of color and black-and-white XPan images.
None of that XPan stuff will actually make your photos look better, per se, but it's cool if you're into vintage photography. For more info on the new XPan Mode, check out our hands-on breakdown.
