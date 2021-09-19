Google's unstoppable march continues: the company just won't rest until every financial institution on the planet can use the Google Pay mobile payment system. Over the last few weeks we've been cataloging additional banks added to Google's various support pages, and there's been a notable uptick in new entries. That's especially true for Switzerland, where more than eighty banks added Google Pay compatibility last week.

In addition to Switzerland, Google Pay added compatibility with banks in Australia, Bulgaria, Chile, Greece, Italy, Romania, Singapore, and Ukraine. On top of that, Pay users in Singapore can now send and receive payments to other users, something that was previously only an option in the United States and India.