Google's unstoppable march continues: the company just won't rest until every financial institution on the planet can use the Google Pay mobile payment system. Over the last few weeks we've been cataloging additional banks added to Google's various support pages, and there's been a notable uptick in new entries. That's especially true for Switzerland, where more than eighty banks added Google Pay compatibility last week.
In addition to Switzerland, Google Pay added compatibility with banks in Australia, Bulgaria, Chile, Greece, Italy, Romania, Singapore, and Ukraine. On top of that, Pay users in Singapore can now send and receive payments to other users, something that was previously only an option in the United States and India.
- Australia
- Airwallex Pty Ltd
- Bulgaria
-
DiPocket
-
- Chile
- Cencosud
- Greece
- Alpha Bank
- Italy
-
Cassa Centrale Banca
-
- Romania
- DiPocket
- Singapore
- CIMB (also, Google Pay person-to-person transfers now work!)
- Switzerland
- Aargauische Kantonalbank
- acrevis Bank AG
- AEK BANK 1826 Genossenschaft
- Alpha Rheintal Bank AG
- Appenzeller Kantonalbank
- Banca dello Stato del Canton Ticino
- Bank Avera
- Bank BSU
- Bank Cler AG
- Bank EEK AG
- Bank EKI Genossenschaft
- Bank Gantrisch Genossenschaft
- Bank in Zuzwil
- Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd
- Bank Julius Bär & Co AG
- Bank Leerau Genossenschaft
- Bank Oberaargau AG
- Bank SLM AG
- Bank Sparhafen Zürich
- Bank Thalwil
- Bank Zimmerberg AG
- Banque Cantonale de Fribourg
- Banque Cantonale de Genève
- Banque Cantonale du Jura
- Banque Cantonale du Valais
- Banque Cantonale Neuchâtel
- Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
- Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank
- Basler Kantonalbank
- BBO Bank Brienz Oberhasli
- Berner Kantonalbank
- Bernerland Bank AG
- C.I.M. Banque
- Caisse d'Epargne Couary SA
- Caisse d'Epargne de Cosson
- Clientis Bank Aareland
- Clientis Bank im Thal
- Clientis Bank Oberuzwil
- Clientis Bank Thur Genossenschaft
- Clientis Bank Toggenburg
- Clientis Biene - Bank im Rheintal
- Clientis BS Bank Schaffhausen
- Clientis EB Entlebucher Bank
- Clientis Spar- und Leihkasse Thayngen
- Clientis Sparcassa 1816
- Clientis Sparkasse Oftringen
- Clientis Sparkasse Sense
- Crédit Mutuel de la Vallée
- Ersparniskasse Affoltern im Emmental AG
- Ersparniskasse Rüeggisberg
- Ersparniskasse Schaffhausen
- Glarner Kantonalbank
- Gonet & Cie Banquiers Privee
- Graubündner Kantonalbank
- GRB Glarner Regionalbank Genossenschaft
- Jumbo
- Leihkasse Stammheim
- Lienhardt & Partner Privat
- Luzerner Kantonalbank AG
- Maerki, Baumann & Co AG
- Manor
- Migros Bank AG
- Nidwaldner Kantonalbank
- Obwaldner Kantonalbank
- Regiobank Männedorf AG
- Regiobank Solothurn
- Rothschild Bank AG
- SB Saanen Bank AG
- Schaffhauser Kantonalbank
- Schwyzer Kantonalbank
- Spar + Leihkasse Gürbetal
- Spar- und Leihkasse Bucheggberg AG
- Spar- und Leihkasse Frutigen
- Spar- und Leihkasse Riggisberg
- Sparkasse Schwyz AG
- St. Galler Kantonalbank AG
- Thurgauer Kantonalbank
- Urner Kantonalbank
- Valiant Bank
- Zuger Kantonalbank
- Zürcher Kantonalbank
- Zürcher Landbank AG
- Ukraine
- Joint Stock Company OKCI Bank
Comments