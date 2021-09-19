Hey, you. You need a computer? Not, like, a big computer. Or a powerful one. A little bitty one, maybe just good enough for checking your email and watching some junk on YouTube? Then check out the Acer Spin 311: it's just 11.6 inches, powered by a MediaTek processor, and it practically has "just good enough for checking your email and watching some junk on YouTube" written on the lid. (Not literally, though. That'd be silly.) Today Walmart is selling it for almost half off, and it wasn't that pricey to begin with! You can get a not-quite-disposable Chromebook for just $155, with free shipping.

The Acer Spin 311 is almost as small as you can get for a Chromebook; you'd need to jump down to something like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet to be more portable. Even so, it's packing a convertible 2-in-1 form factor that's great for traveling or hanging out on your desk, next to your bigger computer that doesn't fit in a backpack. It uses just 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space, so don't push it too hard. If you do, it'll fall off the desk.

But that lack of power also makes it an excellent travel companion. The Spin 311 is quoted for 15 hours of battery life (which our review confirmed!), so it should have more than enough juice to last through even an intercontinental plane flight. And thanks to that low-power ARM chip, you'll be able to recharge it with just a USB-C phone charger.

With a retail price of just $299, the Spin 311 was already cheap. Though we should point out that there are other versions, like this Intel Celeron variant, that should be slightly more powerful. But for a decently-capable little laptop that gets constant free software updates, $155 ain't bad at all. There's no indication that this is a limited-time sale, so Walmart may be trying to clear out some stock. If you're on the fence, be sure to check out our review.