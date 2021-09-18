Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a slick media bar app, a radio app where you can roll your own station, and a barcode app for creating, scanning, and storing barcodes. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last week.

Apps

Media Bar

Media Bar comes from a developer that has released quite a few energy bar apps, so the jump to a media bar isn't much of a stretch. Luckily media bar is a fairly useful app that places media controls on your status bar, ensuring these controls are always accessible no matter what app you are in. So if you require quick access to your media's controls, Media Bar is easily worth a look. So far, reviews are positive, and I have to say I agree, Media Bar is very handy for quick access to your media controls.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Stationhead: Live Radio

Stationhead: Live Radio is a radio app that you can stream your very own station on, and you can even communicate with other creators as you follow your favorite stations. A mix of social media and YouTube for the purpose of producing radio content. A social radio platform, if you will. You can stream content from both Spotify and Apple Music for your station, and you can monetize this content without worrying about licensing fees, which is pretty interesting.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Barquode | Matrix Manager

Barquode | Matrix Manager isn't your typical barcode app. Yes, you can use this app to scan barcodes, but you can also create and store any matrix code. You can even customize the app thanks to an extensive theme engine. While this is indeed a niche release, it's well thought out thanks to a slick design that is easily customized. You can also unlock more features through a secondary unlock app called Palettes Key. So if you've ever needed to create and store your own matrix codes, Barquode is worth a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

PG&E Report It

PG&E Report It will only be helpful for those of you living in California, primarily the SF area. Of course, wildfires are a huge problem in the state, which is why this app can be used to report fires and electrical damage to PG&E lines. Sadly reviews mention that the reporting function is currently broken, which means this app will require some more work before it's ready for the public. Hopefully, PG&E can find the funds to pay a developer to fix the app in short order, as it at least sounds like it could be useful.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dual Screen Experience Example

Dual Screen Experience Example is just that, an example of Microsoft's generic dual-screen sample code from the Dual Screen SDK, all to show what the Surface Duo is capable of as far as apps are concerned. Basically, this app is available so that curious devs can dig into the SDK's best practices when designing apps that support the Surface Duo.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

AWS Outposts

AWS Outposts offers a virtual demo covering the ins and outs of Amazon's AWS Outposts service. Basically, you can roll your own AWS server locally, and this is known as an AWS outpost. So if this sounds like something you or your company would be interested in, then you can install this app to learn about components required to run an Outpost.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Things Service for LG Mobile

Things Service for LG Mobile is a tie-in app for LG's appliances. So say you recently purchased an LG smart fridge. Well, this is the app you'll use to connect to that fridge to keep it up to date while also having the option to dive into its settings. Reviews so far have not been kind since this app can't be removed from LG devices, which means it's bloatware to everyone that doesn't own any LG appliances. Still, the fact it's on the store means LG can update the app with ease, which is good for those that do own LG smart appliances.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

PLAYMOBIL AR: Star Trek Enterprise

PLAYMOBIL AR: Star Trek Enterprise is a tie-in app for a new toy line from Playmobil. As you can see, this new line is themed around the original Star Trek TV show, and as we all know, children are totally fascinated with 55-year-old TV shows. Clearly, this is a new line for nostalgic parents to purchase for their unsuspecting kids, and in order to keep kids in 2021 interested, these toys connect to this app for a layer of augmented reality interaction, as if reality wasn't real enough when playing with physical toys. Much like LEGO, Playmobil appears to be all in with smart toys.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

