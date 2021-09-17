The pandemic has caused a resurgence in the use and popularity of tablets, and there's definitely a lot more to choose from today than what we had just a year ago. Samsung, arguably the most prolific mainstream Android tablet manufacturer, isn't shying away from offering even more, and the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 seems to be next in line.

Notable leaker @OnLeaks has shared high-quality renders of what he claims is the successor to last year's Tab A7. In a year where some of Samsung's most popular smartphones have picked up curves, the upcoming budget tablet has a pretty flat design through and through.

It does bear a resemblance to the recently-launched Realme Pad.

Characteristic of an affordable device, the A8 does have noticeable bezels around its 10.4-inch full HD+ display. Like its predecessor, though, it's expected to have an aluminum body with a maximum thickness of 8.7mm. There's an 8MP sensor at the back, and there's a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired listening sessions.

There's a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and a front camera on the right bezel.

Tablets are popularly used for entertainment, and the A8's quad-speaker setup, with potential support for Dolby Atmos, should hopefully do justice to your binge-watching sessions. We don't have specific details on which processor will power the device, but there could very well be an LTE model suitable for those on the go.

That's pretty much all the information we have now, but if you're on the lookout for a budget Android tablet, you might want to wait and see what Samsung has to offer with the A8 2021.