Android 12 is around the corner and Google is rushing to update all of its apps with the new Material You guidelines. In recent days, we got a taste of it in Calendar, Keep, and Drive. Now, Google Duo has also found its calling.

The messaging and calling app gains a new look with version 159 that's now rolling out on the Google Play Store. The redesign isn't as drastic as you might've seen on Calendar or Calculator, but it does add the now standard dynamic theming that all other Google apps have.

The search bar appears in a muted hue while the new, boxier video call button has a much brighter color. The voice call and message buttons in a contact's details page, as seen in the third image above, have matching colored pictographs. The dynamic accents spill over to further iconography, settings, and toggles spread throughout the app.

If you haven't received the update already, you might have to wait a bit as it's still being rolled out. However, you could also head over to APK Mirror and sideload it.