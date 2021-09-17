Been caught gawking at a Galaxy Z Flip3? Don't want to buy it through your carrier? Not even through Best Buy? Samsung? Maybe you've got Amazon gift cards and credit card points burning a hole in your wallet? Well, U.S. Flip3 units are available from the site right now and at a modest, but nice discount, too.

The Flip3 has gotten good reviewsgood reviews all around and has become the most accessible folding smartphone we've had to date. There have been good deals for the device at the carriers and at certain stores, but maybe you're not in the mood to commit to sticking around for 2 years or trading in your old phone? Well, it's generally been tough going outside of those promos, going MSRP or bust. And for what? Shipping times as long as 6 weeks? Forget it!

Well, Amazon is selling the Flip3 in three colors — Black, Lavender, and Green — with 128GB of storage for $925 ($75 off) and just the Black in 256GB for $970 ($80 off). Better yet, Green inventory is ready to go out now while Black inventory in both variants are ready within the week. The Lavender might take a bit longer, unfortunately.

Again, these are U.S. units, so they come with U.S. warranties. No international weirdness here.

If you want to bite the bullet today, the link to do so is below. Willing to wait it out? We'll keep track of things and let you know when another great offer comes along.