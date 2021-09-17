Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's a busy day for sales, which means I have some quality standouts. First up is Hidden Folks, a fantastic hidden object game that offers unique black and white graphics. Next, I have My Child Lebensborn, a heartfelt story-driven game that deals with the aftermath of WW2. Last but not least is Farm Invasion USA, a whacky auto-runner that's easy to pick up and play. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 28 temporarily free and 57 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games