T-Mobile, could you just pick a set of dates and stick with it, please? A few weeks ago the company's internal documents said it would be shutting down its legacy UMTS 3G network on October 1st, as announced earlier this year. But in a new press release, that date has been moved back for the better part of a year: it's now going out on July 1st, 2022.

The other previously announced dates are staying consistent: on January 1st, 2022, Sprint's wide 3G network will shut down. That'll be followed one June 30th by Sprint's LTE and 5G networks, just a day before the T-Mo UMTS shutdown. After that, older Sprint phones without the ability to be unlocked for other networks will be hobbled, and former Sprint customers will need to transition to T-Mobile service (or find something else) if they haven't done so already. Plenty of newer devices, with LTE and 5G connectivity, will only need a replacement SIM card. T-Mobile is no longer activating any CDMA phones or phones without voice-over LTE capability.

The much older T-Mobile 2G network — the kind of data that used to power devices long before the modern smartphone era — is getting the axe as well, but there's no date set yet. This will mostly affect people who are still using "dumb" phones or "featurephones," with little to no connectivity beyond calls and texts.

T-Mobile is doing all of this to free up spectrum for more modern equipment, and of course, to cut costs on servicing outdated hardware. The company says that it has given affected customers advance notice, and will continue to do so, right up o the transition dates.