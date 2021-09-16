Google Keep is one of the most useful apps in Google's ecosystem. I personally use it a lot, since the ability to take quick notes on your phone and accessing them from any device is really convenient. And now, it's getting even better, since it's joining the list of apps that will be using Material You. Ahead of the final release of Android 12, which is due soon, Google has worked on updates to most of its apps to make them adhere to Material You and its UI changes, as well as its headline dynamic theming feature, and Google Keep is joining this list.

The changes are immediately clear when you put them side-by-side with the current version. The search bar is now pill-shaped, the floating action button is now a rounded square, and most importantly, colors will change with your wallpaper's color palette. This is the standard treatment other apps with Material You redesigns have received so far. The new version of Google Keep seemingly won't be any different functionally, with a lighter makeover compared to other more radical redesigns we've seen.

According to Google's Workspace blog, the update will begin rolling out to users on September 21st with app version 5.21.361. Not long to wait for those who like what they see.