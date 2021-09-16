IGN has just revealed that Rogue Games plans to publish a new Wipeout racing game for mobile called Wipeout Rush, but it's not a typical futuristic racer. Nope, it's a card game disguised as a racer, and early screens have already revealed that there are multiple currencies as well as a stamina system, and so fans are rightfully upset. Wipeout Rush should is slated for release sometime in 2022, and there's a trailer available if you'd like to take an early look.

The above trailer for Wipeout Rush offers an early look at what the card game will offer, and as you see on the screens at the 13-second and 16-second marks, there are at least two distinct types of currency as well as a stamina system, which means the game will more than likely be free to play. Thanks to IGN's exclusive (and oddly positive) coverage, we already know Wipeout Rush will be a card game that'll offer a comic book-inspired narrative, so you have to wonder who this game is for since card-based gameplay and storytelling aren't staples of this futuristic racing series. It seems clear Rogue Games intends to create a typical mobile cash-grab by taking advantage of gamer nostalgia. Hardly shocking for a mobile game sporting the name of a stagnant series that's fondly remembered, but still disappointing to see a fan-favorite franchise run through the mud so some greedy corporation can make a quick buck.

That's like, one ship for every person in the world who thinks releasing this game is a good idea. — JUGΛNΛWT (@Juganawt) September 16, 2021

Of course, if you'd like to take a closer look at the game's available screenshots, you can find them over at IGN. More or less, Wipeout Rush will offer 60 vehicles, 12 championship races spread out across five separate environments, and a narrative story to stitch the card-based gameplay together. At the very least, the electronica soundtrack from Alastair Lyndsay sounds promising.