Samsung just can't catch a break. Its latest folding experienced leak after leak, showing off nearly everything offered by each model months before either went on sale. Meanwhile, we're already learning about the Galaxy S22, a series of devices at least four months away from an official reveal. It's been a while since we've heard anything regarding Samsung's next flagship tablet, but if you're waiting for a Galaxy Tab worthy of replacing your laptop, you're in luck.

Earlier this summer, we learned the Galaxy Tab S8 would include a new "Ultra" model, complete with a massive 14.6" display. Thanks to a new leak from Ice Universe, that report just got a little bit stronger. The Tab S8 Ultra will indeed feature a 14.6" OLED display with a 2960x1848 resolution. Powering that behemoth of a screen is an 11,500mAh battery, hopefully allowing for days of usage between charging.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra SM-X906B 2960x1848 14.6" 11500mAh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 16, 2021

It matches up well with the leak we saw in May, highlighting the Tab S8 Ultra's 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, and dual front-facing cameras. It also highlighted a four-digit price tag, so don't be surprised if Samsung's supersized slab costs a pretty penny once it hits store shelves. A release date remains unknown for now, but rest assured — this is likely just the beginning of an onslaught of leaks for the Tab S8.