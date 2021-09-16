Samsung just can't catch a break. Its latest folding experienced leak after leak, showing off nearly everything offered by each model months before either went on sale. Meanwhile, we're already learning about the Galaxy S22, a series of devices at least four months away from an official reveal. It's been a while since we've heard anything regarding Samsung's next flagship tablet, but if you're waiting for a Galaxy Tab worthy of replacing your laptop, you're in luck.

Earlier this summer, we learned the Galaxy Tab S8 would include a new "Ultra" model, complete with a massive 14.6" display. Thanks to a new leak from Ice Universe, that report just got a little bit stronger. The Tab S8 Ultra will indeed feature a 14.6" OLED display with a 2960x1848 resolution. Powering that behemoth of a screen is an 11,500mAh battery, hopefully allowing for days of usage between charging.

It matches up well with the leak we saw in May, highlighting the Tab S8 Ultra's 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, and dual front-facing cameras. It also highlighted a four-digit price tag, so don't be surprised if Samsung's supersized slab costs a pretty penny once it hits store shelves. A release date remains unknown for now, but rest assured — this is likely just the beginning of an onslaught of leaks for the Tab S8.