Samsung subsidiary Harman is mostly known for its audio brands like Harman Kardon and JBL, but today, the company has announced that it's broadening its horizon with a new brand focused on sustainable and environment-friendly charging products — InfinityLab.

All products from the new brand ship in plastic-free, paper-based packaging that's completely recyclable. Even the soy ink used on it is sustainable, given that it's a renewable resource. The products themselves are made from 90% recycled plastic and are based on the latest standards, like Power Delivery 3.0. On the inside, they're using GaN technology (Gallium Nitride), which allows for smaller, more efficient adapters than those with traditional silicon.

Other than the charging products, InfinityLab also has a Bluetooth speakerphone with an integrated battery pack on offer. Harman writes that it's "designed for crystal-clear voice calls and charging on-the-go." It's comprised of four microphones with noise-cancelling, giving you "up to" 24 hours of talk time.

InfinityLab is set up as a sister company of Infinity, a speaker company that has been part of Harman since 1983. It focuses on multichannel surround systems, car entertainment, and cinema packages more than anything else.

The new InfinityLab products are available starting September 16 on Amazon and the InfinityLab website (though they apparently haven't popped up on the former just yet).

The lineup consists of the following products:

InfinityLab: GaN Wall Chargers

Color: White InstantCharger 20W 1 USB InstantCharger 30W 2 USBs InstantCharger 65W 2 USBs MSRP: $19.95 $29.95 $49.95 Output Port: 1 USB-C 1 USB-C 1 USB-A 1 USB-C 1 USB-A Interchangeable plugs included: No No Yes Max Output Power: 20W 30W 65W (GaN)

InfinityLab: Built-in Cable Power Banks

Colors: Black & White InstantGo 5000 Built-in USB-C Cable InstantGo 5000 Built-in Lightning Cable InstantGo 10000 Built-in USB-C Cable InstantGo 10000 Built-in Lightning Cable MSRP: $49.95 $49.95 $69.95 $69.95 Capacity (mAh): 5,000 5,000 10,000 10,000 Output Port: 1 integrated USB-C 1 USB-C 1 integrated Lightning 1 integrated USB-C 1 USB-C 1 USB-A 1 integrated Lightning 1 USB-A Max Output Power: 18W 18W 30W 30W

InfinityLab: Wireless Power Banks

Colors: Black & White InstantGo 5000 Wireless InstantGo 10000 Wireless MSRP: $59.95 $79.95 Capacity (mAh): 5,000 10,000 Output Ports: 1 Qi Wireless 1 USB-A 1 USB-C 1 Qi Wireless 1 USB-A 1 USB-C Max Output Power: 18W 30W

InfinityLab: Wireless Stand

Colors: Black & White InstantStation Stand MSRP: $69.95 Output Ports for charging up to 3 devices: 1 Qi Wireless 1 USB-C 1 USB-A Max Output Power: 33W Wireless Charging Power: 15W

InfinityLab: ClearCall speakerphone with echo and noise-cancelling technology

Color: Black ClearCall MSRP: $129.95 MIC/360 Voice Pick-Up: 4 MICs/YES Talk Time: 24 Hours USB Plug ‘n Play: Yes

The InfinityLab InstantConnect cables come in a variety of options staring at $14.95.