There can be plenty of hemming and hawing when someone mulls over purchasing a device insurance plan from their carrier. Those plans' poor values have generally improved over time, though, with promotional rates for screen repairs and convenience factors like same-day or at-your-door service. Now, T-Mobile is looking to beef up its offerings by, among other improvements, allowing more claims than the competition.

Starting November 1, T-Mobile's Protection<360> service package will cover five claims of accidental damage, loss, or theft per coverage year, two more than allowed today. Those with Protection<360> will also be able to take advantage of same-day repairs with certified technicians becoming available at around 500 of its 3,400 locations — the company says that they'll be in "nearly every major city across the country" and that users will be able to check where to go with its Store Locator on its website.

T-Mobile's insurance partner is Assurant — not to be confused with Asurion, the insurance company that owns repair shop chain uBreakiFix which has 710 locations and is partnered with AT&T for its device insurance program which offers similar amenities such as accepting walk-ins and $29 screen repairs.

Pricing for Protection<360> will not be changing, though some people may pay more after November 1. Coverage costs anywhere between $7 and $25 per month depending on device tier — it sounds like some phones, tablets, and smartwatches will be moving tiers, so you might want to check the tier schedule here — with the deductible for accidental damage going for as much as $199. For a loss or theft replacement, it can be as high as $499.

Current enrollees will get these upgrades effective November 1. Prospective enrollees can join Protection<360> within 30 days of buying, leasing, or financing a new device or completing a repair through T-Mobile.