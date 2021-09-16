Homes don't become smart all of a sudden — like most transitions, it's quite gradual. But you can kill two birds with one rockin' deal by picking up a Nest Audio and a third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat for a bargain price.

If you want the most granularity and grace in controlling your HVAC, the Learning Thermostat works reliably and integrates neatly into your burgeoning Google Assistant routines. Meanwhile, you'll be able to enjoy warm acoustics or cool beats with Google's most robust entry-level smart speaker to-date. And, obviously, you can use the Nest Audio to set the temp on your Learning Thermostat. Read our review on the Nest Audio here.

Purchasing both products from the Google Store separately would cost $298 ($50 off) today. But if you grab them bundled together at BuyDig — we've featured some nice deals from that site occasionally — and use promo code NKT26 at checkout, you can save some $59 and pay only $239 with free standard-speed shipping.

Not much to get a jumpstart on your smart home Nest egg. I'll see myself out.