Google has been teasing the Pixel 6 series ahead of its rumored launch next month for some time now. The company recently opened its first retail store in NYC, which is the perfect place to tease and promote the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro by giving customers the first clear look at the phones in real life.

Google has placed the Pixel 6 Pro in gold/peach and the regular Pixel 6 in pink/coral inside glass cases at its NYC store, highlighting their fall 2021 launch. Unfortunately, this means the phones are agonizingly out of reach — you can look but you can't touch.

The exhibits have the same color theme as the device, which could be seen as a nod to Material You's dynamic theming. Scanning the QR code below the devices will direct one to the Pixel 6 landing page on the Google Store.

Images via /u/ThisGuyRightHer3 and /u/rami1190.

The exhibits are placed right in front of the floor-to-ceiling windows, so you'll be able to catch a glimpse of the Pixel phones even if you pass by the store.

Google's latest way of teasing the Pixel 6 series is unique, but it does not reveal anything that has not already been detailed before. As usual, Google is doing things in its own unique way — other companies usually tend to keep their phones under wraps until the official announcement, but Google's happy to buck that trend. This also shows just how serious the company is about building hype for its upcoming flagships, which are probably the most anticipated phones Google has ever produced.

If you're in New York, it may be worth a trip to the Google Store if you want to get a closer look at the Pixel 6 before its full announcement.