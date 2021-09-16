If you're looking for a dirt-cheap option for Wi-Fi cameras, Wyze isn't your only choice. Today Eufy (an Anker sub-brand) is selling a pair of its basic indoor security cameras for just a hair under sixty bucks, a $10 discount on Amazon. These are the C24 models with an updated 2K sensor, a step up on the basic 1080p C22 version.

In addition to basic monitoring, the Eufy Solo IndoorCam C24 features infrared for night vision, optional local recording to a MicroSD card, a microphone for excessive noise levels (handy for a roll-your-own baby monitor) and speaker for two-way communication, activity zones, and AI-based detection for both people and pets. It's a surprisingly full set of features — just about the only thing this camera can't do is sit outside with weather resistance. You'll want the outdoor version for that.

These cameras are forty bucks a pop on their own, so this discount on the combo is saving you $20 if you happen to need two. Anker's system doesn't require a subscription for its various features, which might be worth considering for the particularly frugal. Amazon doesn't have a ticking clock on this deal.