During a recent Nintendo Direct, Zynga has revealed that it's working on a free-to-play Star Wars game for the Nintendo Switch as well as mobile platforms like Android and iOS. The game is called Star Wars: Hunters, and it's coming to mobile this year. It's described as a competitive arena combat game that should offer real-time cross-play squad battles, though Zynga hasn't actually shown off any gameplay despite releasing a teaser trailer. Still, it seems clear Zynga is creating a Fortnite clone with a Star Wars skin, which is difficult to get excited about.

Above, you can view the recently-released teaser trailer for Star Wars: Hunters. While you are provided a few quick glimpses of the game's characters, that's all that's shown off. So in true mobile gaming fashion, it would appear that Zynga doesn't want anyone to see what this game looks like in action, a common tactic mobile developers consistently abuse. Seeing that the game will land sometime this year, I find it hard to believe this trailer is all there is to show.

So outside of the fact that Zynga is chasing trends by focusing the content of its upcoming Star Wars game around squad-based arena combat, there isn't much information available yet. While Zynga has created a dedicated website, there isn't much info available there either. However, there's an email sign-up on the page for those that wish to receive exclusive updates about the game, but more or less, the above trailer is all we have to go on until the studio reveals more about this title. What we do know is that Star Wars: Hunters will be Zynga's first console release, so perhaps there's a sliver of hope the game won't wind up as a lazy free-to-play cash grab. While I wouldn't hold my breath for such an outcome, anything's possible.