Streaming services have taken over our lives. Even if you're more into live TV and not really an on-demand video streaming person, live TV can be streamed too. YouTube TV is one of the more popular services out there with that premise — cut the cord and access your favorite channels over the Internet. Even though the service isn't as cheap as it once used to be, it remains a viable option, especially since it gets constantly expanded with new channels and content over time. Now once again we're checking out the newest channels joining YouTube TV's roster.

Hispanic folks might be particularly interested, as our first three channels arriving on YouTube TV are Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión. All three are owned by Univision Communications and they're often listed among the biggest Spanish-speaking television networks in the United States, with content mostly geared towards Latino and Hispanic audiences. These three new channels join YouTube TV's base-tier subscription. Google is also teasing an add-on package with even more Spanish-speaking channels like Sony Cine, CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Cinelatino, and more. Details on this option are still arriving, and we don't yet have any information on pricing or even a full list of networks.

Atención 🗣️@Univision, @UniMas and @Galavision have officially joined the YouTube TV family! 🎉 Add these channels to your custom Live Guide to start streaming your Spanish-language favorites. ❤️ — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) September 15, 2021

Separately, YouTube TV will debut Pantaya as a new add-on network in the coming weeks, and it will cost an additional $5.99/month. That means you can watch on-demand the best and most recent Spanish-language films as well as unique original series.

The Android app's changelog also notes a bunch of other recent new things that have arrived in the app over the last few weeks and months. For sports fans (not necessarily Hispanic ones) there's also new stuff: the Sports Plus add-on package now has 7 new networks, including NFL RedZone from NFL Network, beIN Sports, GolTV, Stadium, FOX Soccer Plus, PlayersTV+, and MAVTV, for a total of over 20 additional channels for the same additional charge viewers are already paying. Furthermore, the 4K Plus add-on, introduced ahead of the Olympics in June, gives users the ability to stream certain content in 4K resolution, if they want to take full advantage of their TV.

If you're currently not a YouTube TV subscriber, be sure to give it a look if you want to watch your favorite Mexican telenovelas and classics. The service costs $64.99 a month, and you can try it out for one week for free.