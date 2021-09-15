While some of us have our eyes on the upcoming Pixel 6, there's another flagship on the horizon that's not too far away. Samsung's next major phone release will be the Galaxy S22, a phone perfect for anyone who has yet to be won over by the company's foldables. We're learning a little more about the power behind that device today, including just how capable its charging situation might be.

Over the last few smartphone generations, Samsung has flip-flopped between charging speeds on its flagships. The Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy S20 Ultra both utilized 45W charging, but when developing the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the company dropped its faster speeds and reverted to 25W. Compared to the likes of OnePlus, it's absolutely pitiful — even Google is rumored to top that rating with the Pixel 6 series. Thankfully, Samsung is boosting its rating on the S22 Ultra — although it's not quite as high as one might hope.

S22 Ultra，45W，10V/4.5A — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2021

According to leaker Ice Universe, the company's next flagship will sport 45W charging, bringing back a feature that Samsung dropped on its phones this year. It's hard to call it an upgrade when previous devices supported this speed, but it's for those looking to ditch a Note9 or S20 Ultra early next year, rest assured you'll keep your charging capabilities. You'll have to keep your charger on hand, of course — there won't be one in the box.

Ice Universe has tweeted a couple of other pieces of information surrounding the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung is keeping the hole-punch camera for another generation instead of switching to an under-display camera like on the Fold3. While it's certainly less flashy than its folding counterpart, it makes sense. As cool as UDCs are in theory, it's a feature not entirely ready for general audiences just yet.

Exclusive! Exynos 2200 official version frequency data

CPU: 1× Cortex-X2 2.9GHz + 3 × 2.8GHz + 4 × 2.2GHz

GPU: AMD GPU 1250MHz — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2021

The S22 Ultra is also likely to use an Exynos 2200, running at some pretty solid speeds alongside an AMD GPU. With Google developing its first-ever in-house chipset (not this one), the performance competition might be stronger than ever this year. Here's hoping these next-gen Android phones can give the newly-announced iPhone 13 a real run for its money.