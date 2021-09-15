Are you tired of looking at your old boring wallpaper? Google recently published some new wallpaper collections for Chrome OS, and you can download them right now — even if you don't own a Chromebook.

I get it: Having a plain, solid color background is important to keep you less distracted from your work in an enterprise setting. But with your own device, personalization is key to making your PC and smartphone fresh and exciting.

Heritage

Today marks the beginning of National Hispanic American Heritage Month, and what better way to celebrate than with Chrome OS's latest collection of new wallpapers? "Heritage" is an assortment of artwork curated by Hispanic artists that blends their modern perspective with mesmerizing vibrant colors and themes, all while nodding to that rich history. Cecilia Ruiz, Liz Hernández, Marisol Ortega, and Niege Borges have created 16 fun, colorful illustrations that reflect an exploration of their cultures.

Download links for full-size images of each collection can be found below.

Cityscape

If you're a city person, you probably have grown to love the buzz, the vibrancy, and the bright lights of one — whether it's Paris, New York, or Los Angeles. Cityscape artists love to capture the mood of the city, especially the imposing buildings that tower over you. Google curated 44 eye-catching cityscape backgrounds created by various artists that are mesmerizing enough to draw people in.

Landscape

Who doesn't want to be outside more to breathe in the fresh air and connect to nature? Landscape photography is undeniably one of the most rewarding and entertaining forms of photography, capturing the essence of nature and the outdoors. Google compiled a whopping 57 images created by multiple photographers, featuring stunning shots that give you the sense of being there. You can find even more landscape backgrounds — including Earth view imagery — inside the "Legacy Chrome OS Wallpapers" folder by following the download link below.

Floral

Anna Kövecses designed these 11 backgrounds exclusively for Google-made Chromebooks like the Pixelbook Go, and they look like they came from the children's book The Very Hungry Caterpillar. She uses oil paint and pastels to emphasize the simple organic shapes in her artwork, which is all but guaranteed to reverberate with your inner child.

Abstract

Abstract art and design are all around us, and for good reason — it's an incredibly versatile genre that allows total freedom for artists to explore their personal thoughts and feelings without the direct representation found with other art forms. Originally a Pixel Slate exclusive, Google's Abstract collection features 12 backgrounds that escape from reality, using visual shapes and forms that are vastly open to interpretation.

Composition

3D graphics are all the rage these days, with eye-catching designs that always have you yearning for more. Jerimiah Shaw combines primitive shapes, textures, and foliage to illustrate scenes of balance and lightness of weight. These 11 backgrounds also have intriguing compositions and simple color palettes that create a satisfyingly attractive design.

Dessert time

For nearly four months — from Halloween to Valentine's Day — Americans have an excuse to indulge themselves in sweets. While some of us (and by "us" I definitely don't mean just me) fantasize and delight about being showered with donuts, desserts have an aesthetic appeal to them. These 7 irresistible backgrounds by Google feature exquisite sweets and handcrafted creativity that's sure to send anyone off with a "Bon Appétit."

Colors

Shapes serve as the foundation for a strong design, whether painting a basic or complex artwork. These 12 wallpapers by Google use abstract shapes along with a wide range of colors to establish a modern, clean, and minimal aesthetic for your desktop.

Illustration

Through beauty and creative flexibility, illustrators create visually appealing designs to help the viewer interpret a concept better. Shawna X designed 12 illustrations, including our favorite Chrome Dino, that make the perfect background for your desktop and mobile device.

Art

If you love creativity on your desktop, Art is the perfect collection for you. These 56 backgrounds curated by Google are highly expressive and imaginative, ranging from seemingly impossible scenes to simple but bold patterns that draw out the artist's creativity.

Togetherness

Celebrate cultural diversity with these 24 wallpapers. The Togetherness collection blends bold geometry and colors to portray pride, self-expression, and more. Aurélia Durand, Sabrena Khadija, and Meech Boakye's art is a collective framework that represents an inclusive future for all.

Imaginary

Are you a huge 3D graphics fan? Digital illustrations like this wallpaper collection have become one of the hottest website design trends over the past two years — they are eye-catching and set a futuristic vibe for the user. Leo Natsume did a terrific job of bringing the adorable characters to life with these 12 wallpapers.

Collage

Want something relaxing? This collection features 12 wallpapers with gorgeous analogous color palettes that are easy to look at. Matthew Hollister did an amazing job keeping the mood serene and harmonious by creating a nice balance of color and contrast.

Made by Canvas

Feeling contemporary? These 12 backgrounds were drawn on Chrome Canvas, a popular drawing app by Google. I love how animated and alive these illustrations are, especially with the mid-century feel and popping colors helping to emphasize the contemporary look. Russ Gray and Hedof both did a terrific job with this collection.

Element

Love 3D abstract art as much as I do? These 12 abstract designs create a unique composition using shapes, form, and gestural marks. I love how Rutger Paulusse takes advantage of translucency, lighting, and gradients to create a unique design language. Some of these backgrounds have a dark variant, hinting that Chrome OS dark mode may be right around the corner.

Download

You can get the new Heritage collection along with some of Google's older Chrome OS backgrounds directly from the wallpaper picker, but you'll have to enable chrome:flags#use-wallpaper-staging-url for Heritage to show up. If you don't own a Chromebook, you can download these wallpapers by clicking the source link right below.

Download: Chrome OS Wallpapers (Fall 2021)