The Google Tasks app launched in 2018. With to-dos that sync across all of your devices, you can manage, capture, and edit your tasks from anywhere, at any time. While apps like Gmail and Google Keep allowed you to make and edit to-dos, Google Tasks is dedicated solely to that purpose. It integrates with Gmail and Google Calendar, too, making it great for those solidly invested in the Google ecosystem. One small problem with it, though: the icon kinda sucked. Thankfully, Google is now improving it.

The previous app icon for Google Tasks was compliant with Material Design guidelines, even including a drop-down shadow. But Google's design language, and especially the design of other Google Workspace apps, has moved on. And to be fair, that icon was never actually good. It was supposed to resemble a checkmark using a dot and a slash, but it barely did. The new icon for Google Tasks is a marked improvement that also fits adequately with the simplified icon design of other Workspace apps like Google Chat.

The old Tasks icon (left) vs the new one (right).

According to Google, the new app icon should begin rolling out on September 23rd (and continuing over the following two weeks). Until then, you'll be stuck with the old logo.