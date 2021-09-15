You can’t be too careful when it comes to home security, and if you haven’t already invested in an outdoor security camera (or several of them), you’re leaving your property open to miscreants and other ne'er-do-wells. That’s why you need an ANNKE C800 bullet camera, which five of you will win in this week’s contest.

Alright, let’s get technical for a moment. The ANNKE C800 bullet outdoor security camera features a 4K Ultra HD sensor from Sony, so you know images will look sharp. It has EXIR 2.0 night vision, so you’ll be able to see like a bat in the dead of night, plus it has high-fidelity audio recording, so you’ll hear like one, too.

You also get things like smart motion detection, an external TF card slot with support for up to 256 GB of storage, and a totally free app to access your C800 remotely. Lastly, video footage is saved in H.265+ format, and it’s compatible with network attached storage systems like those offered by Synology.

Now, although five readers will indeed win an ANNKE C800, the odds of you being one of those people are slim. (You’re going up against thousands of contestants, after all.) To make sure you’re still able to grab a C800 for less than retail price, head on over to ANNKE’s official web page or their Amazon page and use the coupon code 09YWYWOP at checkout. This will bring the final price down to $69.99 ($119.99 off) before taxes and shipping. This special offer is only valid through September 16, 2021.

The contest will run from Thursday, September 9, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Five winners will be selected to receive an ANNKE C800 bullet outdoor security camera. This contest is open to participants in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

ANNKE C800 Bullet Camera Giveaway (US, CA, UK, AU, NZ)

