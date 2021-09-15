With lots of smartphones in 2021 now shipping with hole-punch front cameras, the Energy Ring app has become one of the coolest tweaks you can add to your handset. In case you're not familiar with it, it's made by developer IJP, and it allows you to display your phone's current battery level as a ring around your camera, instead of putting that space to waste. Earlier this year, it was made into a universal app (previously, every supported phone got its own individual app) with support for multiple devices like the Galaxy S21 and the Google Pixel 5. Now the app is getting support for a handful of new devices.

The new devices picking up Energy Ring support are the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Google Pixel 5a. These phones join the previous list of devices, which includes a handful of flagship and mid-range Samsung phones, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, the OnePlus 8 Pro, 8T, and Nord, and several other Motorola and Huawei phones.

If you have one of these newly supported phones and want to check out the app, you can go ahead and download the updated version from the Google Play Store now. Alternatively, you can grab it from APKMirror.