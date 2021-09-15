Hispanic Heritage Month is here. Observed from September 15th to October 15th, it commemorates the contributions and achievements of Hispanic Americans and how they've helped shape the history of the United States. The month starts today because this marks the anniversary of the independence of several Hispanic countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, and others. And if there's one company that doesn't shy away from these kinds of celebrations, it's definitely Google.

Today, Google showed a few different ways it's commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month and Hispanic folks in general across its different services. One of those includes a few new wallpapers for Google Pixel devices.

Please join us in celebrating #HispanicHeritageMonth! Mexican artist SENKOE created Pixel-exclusive wallpapers honoring pre-Hispanic life and ancient Mexican culture. Find them in the “Curated Culture” section of your wallpaper and styles settings on Pixel 3 and newer phones. pic.twitter.com/JniGob2KHc — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 15, 2021

These wallpapers are made by Mexican artist SENKOE, and are directly inspired by the pre-Columbian period. The wallpapers themselves are a little bit more busy-looking than what we normally see from other Pixel wallpapers (which normally tend to look more minimalistic — and even more so on Android 12), but they manage to carry these cultural elements forward while also achieving a nice blend of colors. They're called Tótem, Raíces, and El árbol de la vida, which translate to Totem, Roots, and The tree of life.

If you've got a Pixel 3 or newer you can find these new wallpapers under the "Curated Culture" section of the Google Wallpapers app alongside 21 other thematic wallpapers for things like Pride Month, Black History Month, Earth Day, and AAPI Heritage Month. Users of other phones can just grab the wallpapers from the gallery above.