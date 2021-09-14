At-a-glance weather has to be one of the most popular options for homescreen widgets out there. So it's strange that Google doesn't have a self-branded option, beyond the tiny little nugget in the Google News widget. It looks like that's about to change: code in the Google app indicates that a new Assistant-branded weather widget.

XDA spotted a few strings in an APK teardown of the latest Google App beta. The app doesn't show the widget to the user directly, but a little coating brought it out. And it's... it's fine, I guess. It's a little rounded square that shows a location, current temperature, temp high and low, and precipitation. That's about it.

Image credit: XDA-Developers

While the design seems like it would fit right in with the new Material You dynamic theming system, it's currently only showing off light and dark modes. There's still time for Google to work out the kinks before (presumably) enabling the widget in Android 12, a la those eye-popping new clocks.