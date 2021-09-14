While you can pick up a budget pair of wireless earbuds at any convenience store these days, dropping a decent amount of cash on a premium set is still your best bet for a great experience. Samsung, Amazon, and Google all offer their respective takes on headphones, but if you're looking for a third-party alternative, Jabra's one of the best around. Today only, you can take 40% off nearly everything sitewide, making it a perfect time to pick up some new earbuds.

Although Jabra's newest Elite earbuds are excluded from this deal, basically everything else is on sale. That includes the excellent Elite 75ts and Elite 85ts, two pairs of very similar earbuds that offer a comfortable fit and excellent audio quality. I swear by my personal pair of 75ts. While they aren't perfect — you can use only the right earbud independently — they're long-lasting on a single charge and feel great in my ears. The 85ts offer improved ANC and call quality over their predecessors, along with a wireless charging case.

Regardless of what you choose to pick up, this is a great sale all around. If you're interested, head over to Jabra's site using the link below and enter coupon code YOCLZKIXTR in your cart before checkout. This offer is good on up to two products per customer. Make sure to choose quickly — the sale ends at 11:59 PM ET.