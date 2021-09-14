Samsung released One UI 3.1.1 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, adding plenty of upgrades for its foldable lineup, like enhanced flex mode, drag and split, and the new taskbar. Thankfully One UI 3.1.1 is now available for all of Samsung's folding handsets, past and present, with some behind-the-scenes optimizations also making their way to Samsung's more conventional smartphones.
At the end of last month, Samsung revealed that the original Galaxy Fold, Z Fold2, Z Flip, and Z Flip 5G would all receive One UI 3.1.1 in the coming weeks. There's also been a less formal rollout for Samsung's non-foldable phones, which have received all of the performance upgrades and a few features like bedtime mode in their latest security updates. Samsung hasn't made this straightforward, though. While devices like the Galaxy S21 have already got the update based on One UI 3.1.1, heading into settings will still show One UI 3.1. That makes checking if you have the new version more difficult than usual. The easiest method I've found is checking for the bedtime mode toggle in your quick settings.
Thankfully, we've been keeping track of which phones have been upgraded and which haven't, and we'll be keeping this article updated as the list grows.
