Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds might be some of the best you can buy today, but they don't come cheap. At $279, it can be hard to justify that cost — no matter how great the ANC is. If you're looking for a similar design with a much smaller price tag, Sony's upcoming WF-C500 might be just the set for you.

This leak comes courtesy of The Walkman Blog, which managed to catch an early listing for these earbuds on Walmart's website. While you shouldn't expect premium sound or noise-canceling from the WF-C500s, they do seem like an excellent budget pair of buds — especially if you're looking for something perfect for fitness. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, these will survive workouts at the gym or long runs in the rain.

The WF-C500s compared to the WF-1000XM4s.

Design-wise, these look like a smaller, friendlier version of the 1000XM4s, missing the bronze metal bolt and offering a shallower fit in the ear. That hasn't stopped Sony from packing a punch for battery life. With up to 10 hours on a single charge (and 20 total hours when including the case), these should make it through a workday without issue.

Walmart's website listed the price at $79.99 — a far cry from the triple-digit cost of Sony's flagship earbuds. You can expect them to come in black, green, white, and orange, though some of those colors may be region-locked. With any luck, an official announcement isn't too far away.