If you're rocking a Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra, and you want to check out the latest software goodies that Samsung is brewing up, you'll want to get involved with the One UI beta program. Version 4.0 is out to beta testers in the program today, and it has quite a few new changes. Chief among them, at least for owners in the United States, is support for eSIM cards. The feature was available previously in other countries and territories (as well as for the T-Mobile Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra).
We're also seeing more than a dozen changes large and small, and that's just what we were able to spot quickly. Here's a brief rundown.
New notification and brightness slider visual design:
Extra-dim options (à la Android 12 Pixels):
A new widget picker for the homescreen:
New notification permission windows:
Permission usage history:
New device care design:
New interface for disabling notifications from the shade:
New Android 12-style precise location permission:
Other changes include tweaks to various apps and settings:
- Sync Wi-Fi with Samsung cloud
- New loading animation
- New colors
- New settings UI
- Display examples for dark mode updated
- New brightness icon
- New motion smoothing animation, new settings UI
- Galaxy system app update (outside Galaxy Store)
- New privacy dashboard
- Clipboard toast notifications
- Private compute core
- Labs added with multi-window for all
- Driving monitor digital well-being
- Device car new animations design and haptics
- New Home Screen zoom out animation
- New camera UI
- New calendar UI
- Light balance setting editing
The One UI 4 beta is available for Galaxy S21 devices, but oddly the new Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 aren't invited. It's also geographically limited: users in the US, UK, Germany, Poland, South Korea, India, and China, get access, but everyone else will have to wait. (It may not be rolling out in all countries immediately; we can only confirm it in the US so far.) To enroll, head over to the Samsung Developers site.
